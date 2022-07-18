PDP Enugu West Senatorial candidate set to roll out his vision

Osita Ngwu, the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu West Senatorial District, has promised to roll out his packages for the people of the senatorial zone soon.

Ngwu made the promise when the executive of greater Awgu Media Professionals paid him a courtesy visit in his Enugu office.

Recalling his struggle in the past and how he was advised by some senior politicians in the state to step down when he contested for House of Representative he noted, “I regard my quest to represent our people at the National Assembly as a big project”.

He explained that he worked hard to get to the point he is in politics today.

He defeated 12 other aspirants to emerge victorious at the primaries, some of whom are old timers like Ogbuefi Ozongbachi, former member, House of Representatives and Fidelia Njeze, a former minister, among others.

Ngwu, who used the opportunity to explain some of his visions and expectations of the Greater Awgu People, and indeed the entire Enugu West Senatorial zone in the event of his emergence as a senator.

Though the aspiring senator plans to unveil his blueprint in no distant future, his body language and pronouncements are indicative of a young man who is focused towards providing a purposeful representation and leadership to his people.

According to him, one of the things he hopes to do would be the accessibility of his people to him. He appears passionate about his aspiration.

Ngwu calculated that several governors and senators would be returning to the upper chamber of the National Assembly in 2023, but that he would not be cowed and would discharge his functions without fear of intimidation.

“Anybody who thinks I am going to the senate to be an onlooker is making a mistake,” he said.

He told his guests that he is one of the biggest employers of labour in Enugu West Senatorial Zone, perhaps only after the Nigerian Breweries and Aqua Rapha company.

Ngwu also expressed his desire to float a Media outfit.

“I love the media. I will as time goes on float an FM station and a print medium with focus on grassroot development,” he assured.

Earlier, Cyril Uche Anioke, leader, Greater Awgu Media Professionals, and Regis Anukwuoji, chairman of the group, expressed satisfaction with the PDP candidate.”By granting the group audience in not minding your tight schedule, you have demonstrated disposition to accommodate us while in office”, Anioke said.

Delighted at Ngwu’s visions and wonderful ideas, with the attendant successes in business, Anioke remarked: “Your mental ideas are noted; if you can get government position, we can see that you will perform, even better in politics.”

Anioke, a media consultant and former commissioner in Enugu State, described Osita Ngwu’s brief story about his sojourn in Awgu, when he was a kid and student as “exciting, apt and finisher.” The group the chairman emphasised a non partisan group that has good governance of the people as priority agenda hence the group’s resolve in partnering with public office holders to achieve their mandate to the people.