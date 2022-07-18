Osun: Referendum against APC has begun – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the defeat of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Saturday’s gubernatorial election as a referendum on the ruling party.

In his reaction to the victory of Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Atiku said: “The referendum on the administration of the APC has commenced with the verdict of the people of Osun State in electing Senator Ademola Adeleke, while we know that the 2023 general election will be a full referendum.”

According to him, “It is inconceivable that Nigerians will reward the APC for the failings of the last seven years. And in a state like Osun, for example, it’s been a long time since the people last felt the effect of good governance.”

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday after the announcement of the result of the election, Atiku said: “I have always had affection for the people of Osun State for obvious reasons. Yes, my wife hails from there, but if you have to walk a difficult path and you need men and women of courage and astute valour, the people of Osun will never be a disappointment.

“At this point in time when our country needs to take a break from the shameful effects of bad governance, it shall be on record that Osun State provided the compass into that brighter future that awaits us at the horizon.”

The Waziri Adamawa expressed the optimism that “The ship of hope is already at the harbour under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party. We shall intensify the work to ensure that we uproot all vestiges of bad governance and false hopes towards the 2023 election. The Imole (light) that has started to shine from Osun shall soon have a national coverage.”

According to him, “One more good thing about the victory in Osun is that it has provided a catalyst for the PDP to see the opportunity when the party works together in unity. The work to bring the PDP together is a work in progress and the good news is that we are steadily making progress.

“As you wake up the morning after (Sunday, the 17th of July, 2022), you may be assured that you are doing so with the illumination that has come to Osun. Congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this sweet victory possible. But even more importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power truly belongs to the people.”

Atiku, who was also the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general election, envisioned that “The march to reclaim Nigeria’s greatness has begun and it shall not stop until we achieve the goal of ONE PEOPLE, ONE FUTURE and ONE COUNTRY.”