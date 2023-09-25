PDP demands full-scale investigation over ‘suspicious’ S’Court fire

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the fire incident at the Supreme Court early Monday morning as “suspicious” and demanded a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Debo Ologunabga, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, in a statement, said the PDP is worried over the fire outbreak especially given heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties.

The PDP Spokesman said it is concerned “especially regarding high profile electoral cases including the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.”

“Our Party demands an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak to unravel the circumstances or possible sabotage.

The PDP also insisted that the outcome of the investigation should be made public, unlike those of previous fire incidents in various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, which were characteristically swept under the carpet by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations.

While calling on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court, the PDP also demands that Nigerians be assured of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the Court, especially at this critical time.

Recall that a section of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja, was early Monday morning razed by fire.

Festus Akande, the Supreme Court Director of Press, however, revealed that there was no casualty

Akande, who noted that efforts were on to determine the cause of the fire, added that ” There was no casualty,”

BusinessDay sources revealed the three offices affected include that of Justice Mohammed Saulawa,