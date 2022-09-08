PDP crisis: Southern NWC members insist on Ayu’s resignation, stage walkout

The Southern National Working Committee (NWC) members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, staged a walkout on the party national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his refusal to resign.

The PDP NWC meeting was to resolve the crisis rocking the party and to broker peace between the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

However, Southern members of the committee led by the party’s deputy national chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, walked out on Ayu during the meeting that commenced early Wednesday afternoon.

It was learnt that the walkout was as a result of Ayu offering to step down for a committee of the whole NWC to be led by the deputy national chairman (North), Umar Damagum, in the quest to make peace between Atiku and Wike.

It was also gathered that some members of the NWC had blamed Ayu for escalating the party crisis with his provocative actions/comments.

The meeting, however, came to an end shortly after the walkout.