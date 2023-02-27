PDP, APC react to LP’s victory in Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has expressed disappointment with the results of Saturday’s presidential results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

In the results announced by INEC, LP candidate Peter Obi won the presidential poll in Lagos scoring 58, 2454 votes, Bola Tinubu candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 57, 2606 votes, while the PDP candidate came distance third.

Tunji Shelle, an agent of the party at the collation center and former chairman of PDP in Lagos State, told Journalists shortly after the announcement that he was dissatisfied in the manner INEC officials had collated results across the state.

Shelle noted that the integrity of the elections was was compromised because of the failure of INEC officials to transmit the results using the Bimodal (BVAS) online.

Read also: Abia: Theodore Orji’s son loses bid for House of Reps to LP candidate

He said several results across Lagos State were not uploaded, wondering why the commission could not train its ad hoc staff appropriately on how to use the BVAS machine.

“The integrity of the process is compromised, the INEC officials are not well trained, they are not updated with the use of the BVAS to upload results and deliver free an fair elections,” Shelle said.

“The ad hoc staff are not trained, a lot of the results are not online presently, but we are here announcing results. We have to sit up, Nigeria is bigger than all of us.”

But the LP chairman in Lagos State, Dayo Ekong expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Saturday’s presidential elections results in the state.

Ekong thanked Nigerians for standing and voting for freedom, resilience in the face of intimidation and violence across Lagos State.

She said even though the party expected to score more than the declared results it would not allow the votes of Nigerians to be subverted.

“We thank Nigerians for showing resilience it would have been wide margin, but we would not rest we would make sure every votes of Nigerians count .

Places like Apapa, Surulere, Ibeju Lekki that we were not allowed to vote, we would not rest until we get justice for Obidient,” Ekong said.

Similarly the representative of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the collation Centre, Fouad Oki, said the result was a reflection of the wish of the people, stressing that such was normal in a democracy.

He said the party would go back and review it process before the March 11 gubernatorial election.

“It is democracy at work, the people have spoken and we have hear their voices, we would look back and see.

“It call for a review of the process from

our end and we would do that,” Oki said.