PCRC drums support for community policing

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has pledged its support for the Federal Government’s community policing initiative.

During a recent visit to the Police Service Commission (PSC) headquarters in Abuja, Mogaji Olaniyan, the PCRC’s national chairman, offered the services of one million volunteers, including lawyers, doctors, and engineers, to assist in crowd control and other community policing efforts.

This commitment, according to the PCRC, is part of their ongoing contribution to enhancing national security, especially during this critical period of development in Nigeria.

Ikechukwu Ani, head of press and public relations at the commission, said the PCRC expressed its willingness to assist the police in bolstering national security.

Read also: Community policing: Before another monster is raised

Olaniyan, accompanied by officers from various levels of the committee, emphasised the PCRC’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s community policing efforts.

During the meeting, Argungu highlighted the vital role of public cooperation in fighting crime, noting that community support was essential for the police to maintain law and order. He stressed that the absence of crime, not the number of arrests, reflected the success of security agencies.

Argungu reiterated the commission’s dedication to partnering with the PCRC and urged them to continue aiding law enforcement at all levels, from divisional to national.

He commended the PCRC for its services to the nation and encouraged them to stay motivated in their efforts.