PAU appoints Fagbule, BD editor, as Yemisi Shyllon Museum council member

The management council of the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), has announced the appointment of Tayo Fagbule, BusinessDay editor as a member of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) Museum Supervisory Council.

The university in a statement signed by Yemisi Shyllon, the grand donor and chairman, Museum Supervisory Council of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) stated that Fagbule would be representing the university on the YSMA Museum Supervisory Council.

“He joins the Council with some years of experience in media and academia, in replacement of Mrs. Ifeyinwa Awagu on our Museum Council.

“On behalf of us all, I welcome Fagbule to our Council and look forward to benefitting from his wealth of experience in our Council”, Shyllon stated.

Fagbule is the editor of BusinessDay, Nigeria’s leading business daily newspaper. He was senior manager at WNT Capitas. Nigeria, a correspondent for both The Africa Report and Africa Confidentia,l and a member of the Editorial Board of Financial Derivatives Company’, the Nigeria’s leading investment research firm.

Before his career in journalism, he was the MBA director of the Lagos Business School (LBS), a role which he combined with teaching anthropology and analysis of business problems on LBS full-time MBA programme.