Passport application automation to begin January 8 – Minister of Interior

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior said automation of Nigeria’s passport application process will begin from January 8, 2024, adding that it will allow Nigerians to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

Tunji-Ojo made this known on Monday in Abuja during an inspection of facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) alongside Wura-Ola Adepoju, the comptroller general of the service, saying “We are good to go live.”

“We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President,” the minister said.

The minister further said that the ministry has been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum, adding that the new initiative will enhance the security architecture of the country as well as the comfort and convenience of Nigerians.

Earlier last month, Tunji-Ojo announced that the federal government was working to ensure a fully automated system of passport application in the country, stating that the automated application system was 99% done.

Tunji-Ojo said the government wants to bring an end to the era of people bringing fake documents for passport applications, even as he announced that the Service now has document verification officers across all local government areas in the country to scrutinise passport applications in the country.