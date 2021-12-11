Passengers disembark as Max Air plane ram into Air Peace’s aircraft

Passengers onboard the Air Peace aircraft disembarked on Saturday afternoon after Max Air plane ram into Air Peace’s aircraft at Benin airport.

The Max Air airline damaged the Air Peace plane at Benin Airport.

The incident happened at about 14hrs Nigerian time while passengers were boarding the aircraft.

Air Peace issued a statement on the incident saying, “The management of Air Peace hereby notifies the general public that an incident occurred on Saturday at 14.00hrs at the Benin airport, Edo state, when a taxiing Max Air aircraft rammed it’s right wing into our parked aircraft which was boarding our Abuja bound passengers at the time of the incident.

“The hit damaged the left elevator of our aircraft, thereby rendering the aircraft grounded and unserviceable.”

Passengers onboard the Air Peace aircraft disembarked and another aircraft deployed to operate the flight