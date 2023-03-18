Party agents canvass votes in Anambra with Bank transfer, PoS Machines

The ongoing House of Assembly poll in Anambra state is being characterised with vote buying among polling agents, using PoS Machines, edibles, food, soft drinks and mobile banks transfer.

It would be recalled that State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, had within the week announced the ban of Point of Sale (POS) machines at polling units in Anambra

She warned the state ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other political parties participating in the Saturday 18th elections in the state not to venture into any polling unit with (PoS) machines

She threatened that any party agent or supporter caught in such act, irrespective of how highly the political party might be would be dealt with in accordance with extant laws.

However, some PDP, APGA and APC canvassers were spotted defiling the INEC order while currying voters to vote for their respective parties.

The ongoing State Assembly poll recorded low turnout even though officers of the INEC arrived most polling units visited timely.

Already the joint security taskforce on election patrol have arrested five armed thugs at Ihiala, Ihiala local government area, Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said the thugs were arrested with four pump actions equally recovered even as they would further communicate the outcome.

A viral video showed Mr Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police (Election) in the state deployed for the election, saying they were positioned to ensure that the election was peaceful and violence free”