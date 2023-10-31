Parliamentary workers begin strike, block Oyo Assembly

The Oyo State House of Assembly workers under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), on Monday, commenced an indefinite strike.

Early on Monday, October 30, the workers blocked the entrance to the state House of Assembly holding placards with inscriptions to drive home their demands.

The legislative staff are seeking the implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature, calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to comply with section 121 (3a, 3b and 4a) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

They are also calling for the implementation of a salary structure with other legislative allowances at 100 percent.

The workers are demanding the implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structures (CONLESS) for staff of the Assembly and commission.

The Oyo PASAN is asking for an amendment to the fund management law which they said was in conflict with the welfare of staff.

Yemi Alade, chairman, Oyo PASAN, said the strike was indefinite and the barricade of the assembly gates would continue until their demands were met.

He stated that the industrial action followed the expiration of the ultimatum of the national body of PASAN as well as the peculiar agitations of the state chapter of the union.