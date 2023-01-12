PAC Holdings raises awareness on breast cancer

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Pan African Capital Foundation (PAC Foundation), the corporate social responsibility arm of Pan African Capital Holdings, is sponsoring selected underserved women to undergo breast cancer scans.

The exercise is the concluding phase of the company’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign aimed at providing free breast checks to 50 women and enlightening the public on the benefits of periodically examining the breasts as well as the dangers of ignoring vital signals or irregularities.

Breast cancer is known to be the leading cause of cancer deaths among women. However, experts have said it is treatable if spotted early.

Read also: Nigeria losing experienced health professionals – Minister laments

“Every year, breast cancer kills more than 500,000 women around the world and our commitment is to ensure access to breast checks and breast health education to underserved women,” Omolola Ojo, the executive secretary of the Foundation said.

“One of the things we are doing to support is to provide free mammography and breast scans to women; mainly women who have noticed one or two changes or irregularities in their bodies over the last year,” Ojo added.

The exercise took place at Clinix Healthcare Diagnostics Centre at Ilupeju in Lagos State. The beneficiaries were taken through a brief exposition on what breast cancer is all about and how they can carry out periodic self-assessments. They then proceeded to carry out the assessment that was advised based on their age and symptoms.

Babatunde Oguntade, a consultant radiologist at Clinix Healthcare shared his experience on the need for more women to undergo this procedure. According to him, some of the ways to reduce breast cancer in Nigeria are awareness, education, and periodic checks at a standard laboratory.