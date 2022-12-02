PAC foundation holds environmental cleanup, sensitisation in Lagos

PanAfrican Capital Foundation (PACF) has called for increased commitment to ensuring cleaner communities and healthy living environments as part of its initiatives and activities to support government initiatives, research, and policies that help to improve sustainability over the long term.

To lead the way, PACF organised an environmental cleanup/sanitation and sensitisation exercise in Masewo Community, Mushin, Lagos on Friday.

Omolola Ojo, the executive secretary of PAC, said the foundation supports “Green” projects in Nigeria through research, and policies that help to improve environmental sustainability over the long term.

Ojo in a statement said some of the activities of foundation include recycling and tree-planting initiatives, community sanitation, hygiene awareness programs, amongst others.

Read also: Tension heightens in Ondo community as gunmen abduct monarch

“We would be organising an environmental cleanup/sanitation, sensitisation at the Masewo Community in Mushin and we would also share packages for the festive period with the community members as part of our impact initiatives towards the end of 2022.

“Our overarching mission is to create impact for social good through innovative interventions that are private-sector driven. Our focus areas are health, education, environment, and economic empowerment, he added.

Also, Joshua Dominic, the programmes officer of PAC said the foundation would be sensitising members of the Masewo community on how to properly manage their waste.

He said: “The community is excessively littered with so much waste and debris and this poses a lot of health and environmental hazards to the residents of this community.

“They need to know a clean environment is very important to their well-being. With increasing climate stress and environmental pollution, there is an urgent need for exercises such as this.”