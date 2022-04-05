Oyo Upgrades 200 PHCs, targets 351 as administration approaches three-year mark

The Oyo State Government has completed the renovation and upgrade of 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in 200 wards across the State, while 99 are ongoing.

Wasiu Olatubosun, the state’s commissioner for information, culture and tourism who disclosed this said the upgrade and renovation of 200 of the proposed 351 PHCs have been completed, and the facilities are currently in use.

Olatubosun, who spoke during a facility tour of the PHCs in Ibarapa Zone of the state said that the project was in line with the promise made by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to give primary healthcare services a facelift so that people at the grassroots will enjoy easy access to basic medical care.

Some of the renovated and upgraded PHCs visited in the Ibarapa Zone are Tobalogbo PHC, Molete PHC 1 and Model PHC 2, Molete in Idere, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area.

Others are Igbole, Oke Agogo, Isale Oba and Oke Odo Wards in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area and Anko PHC, as well as Oke Oba PHC at Eruwa in Ibarapa East Local Government Area.

The Commissioner said that some of the renovated PHCS were equipped with standard boreholes and power generators.

“Governor Seyi Makinde promised during the pre-2019 campaign that he would take basic healthcare to the doorstep of the people of Oyo State. The ongoing renovation of PHCs, like others in education, urban renewal, and youth employment, is a fulfilment of promises made. This project has touched every nook and cranny of the State.

The target is to reduce maternal and infant mortality and make healthcare provisions available to all residents of Oyo State. This government is not resting on its oars. 200 PHCs have been done, but the target is 351. So, the good people of Oyo State should expect more,” he said.

Reacting to the development, a community leader at Idere, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area, Deacon Okegbenle Festus, appreciated the State government for restoring the people’s faith in public health systems. According to him, the new look of the PHCs would encourage more women and children to the antenatal and neonatal facilities.

“We are happy today that we can be free to ask our wives and children to visit public health centres in our areas without the fear of their cases getting compounded by the environments of the facilities, the structures are in very good shape, the staffers are ready to do their work and friendly to their patients while we have seen the presence of generators that will power the facilities whenever there is a power cut. The governor of Oyo State promised to revamp the health sector and has fulfilled this. We shall now go all out to sensitise our people to take advantage of the opportunity and visit the PHCs,” he said.

On their part, the Jagun of Pako, in Pako community of Igboora, Ibarapa Central Local Government Area,Ishola Ajibode and the Community Secretary, Mariam Arowolo, called on the people of the community to protect and ensure good maintenance of the facilities.

Olatubosun appreciated the communities for their patience and understanding as the renovations and upgrades were ongoing and urged them to be vigilant against those that might want to steal or vandalise the facilities. He said it was their collective responsibility to ensure that the PHCs remain functional.