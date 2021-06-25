Oyo trains management staff of state-owned tertiary institutions reiterates commitment to quality education

Oyo State Government has said that it has trained all management staff of state-owned tertiary institutions to enhance the provision of quality education to its citizens.

Olasunkanmi Olaleye, commissioner for Education Science and Technology, while speaking during a seminar held for Governing Council members and management staff of Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions in Ibadan, reiterated the government’s commitment to providing access to quality education for all citizens.

“The present administration in Oyo State under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is fully committed to the provision of qualitative education in the state. We know education is the bedrock of development, so we are putting our best into it,” Olaleye said.

He said that the state government was prepared to prioritise economic growth and global competitiveness through qualitative education in tertiary institutions.

“The goal of tertiary education include, advancing economic growth and global competitiveness through provision of accessible, relevant, and highly qualitative education in our tertiary institutions and constantly attracting developing and graduating competent, knowledgeable and talented individuals,” he said.

Read also: Business Roundtable set to host Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Oyo

Oyo State Government, he pointed out, was aware of the unique place tertiary institutions occupy in the overall bid to develop human and non-human resources.

“Without mincing words, I would like to reiterate that investment in human capital development is the best and most rewarding in life. It is also worthy of note that no amount of money spent on education is wasted,” the commissioner said.

According to him, “Education is and remains the best legacy and the only bedrock for the development of any nation.”

Olaleye maintained that the present government remains focused on providing qualitative education at all levels despite the economic crunch currently being witnessed in Nigeria.

He, however, charged stakeholders in the education sector to move with the current trends in a deliberate effort to achieve the goal of quality education delivery. He also called for a more robust relationship among Governing Councils and management of all the tertiary institutions in order to sustain peaceful cooperation that will enable the actualisation of their mandate.