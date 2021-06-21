Business Roundtable set to host Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Oyo

Business Roundtable, a non-profit is set to host the maiden edition of its Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Oyo state to promote entrepreneurship and help tackle the high rate of unemployment in the country.

The summit will equip entrepreneurs with the critical skills required to launch and run their businesses at the early growth stage.

The summit which is scheduled to hold on June 25th, 2021, at the University of Ibadan Hotel Conference Centre by 11 am would host young successful entrepreneurs operating in Ibadan and within Nigeria to mentor, teach, and discuss how they built their businesses while sharing their success stories.

“It is an event that is being organised to engage the youth, give them a chance to discuss issues they face and make their voices heard,” said Niyi Odejobi, the convener of the summit.

“BRT with its partners would also be providing business grants and job opportunities to some participants based on their pitches,” Odejobi said.

He stated that the summit will be driven by three strategic pillars which are; providing support to the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Oyo, training youths, and drive innovation in the ecosystem to create jobs.

Start-ups and early-stage businesses will be supported with registration and obtaining relevant documents to kick-start their businesses.

Also, participating entrepreneurs received active support from mentors who provided technical guidance, counsel, and market linkages.

The panellists include; Chief BisiIlaka who is the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Oyo state; Akin Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance in Ekiti State will deliver a keynote and Rev Idowu Ogedengbe, executive assistant to the Governor of Oyo state.

Others include Etop Ikpe, co-founder and CEO of Cars 45 and Autochek Ltd; Tayo Bamiduro, co-founder and CEO of Max.ng and Max Okada; Temitope Ogunsemo, founder and CEO of Krystal Digital among others.