Oyo to partner British Govt, private sector on economic development

Oyo state government is partnering British government as well as development partners and the private sector to grow economy of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde has said.

Receiving the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn -Jones, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, Makinde added that government alone cannot develop the state’s economy saying “for us in Oyo State, we recognise the fact that government alone cannot sort out the challenges we face.”

“I am glad to have you here to also discuss business opportunities. We have to look at development partners, which is a big part of what we are doing. We also encourage private participation, he said.

“I know of an administration that tried to carry out same project using government resources but it failed. Now, if you have a business case where the private people can come in to invest, definitely such a project will go well.”

While saying that his administration will continue to collaborate stated that “we are always happy to sit down to discuss opportunities with development partners and the private people.”

Read also:Millions of Nigerians face extreme malnutrition, death as hunger set to worsen

Earlier Jones, had told the governor that the essence of the meeting was to talk about some areas his country and Oyo State can collaborate for development.

He said: “Thank you for making time to see me. I know how busy you are. It is my sixth year in Nigerian and third in Lagos. My role is to promote UK trade, investment and economic growth across Nigeria.”

“I have come to see your Excellency to talk about some of the possibilities here in Oyo State.”

He also said that his team will be meeting British Companies as well as officials of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and will also spend some time to discuss partnerships with the University of Ibadan.

The event had in attendance, the head of Prosperity, British Deputy High Commission, Kris Camponi; senior political adviser, Wale Adebajo; secretary to State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, chief of staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, head of service, Ololade Agboola, commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Adeniyi Adebisi among others.