Millions of Nigerians face extreme malnutrition, death as hunger set to worsen

Millions of Nigerians are stared in the eyes by severe hunger and acute malnutrition – a condition that causes several other diseases and death – in the wake of worsening poverty and inflation as well as the devastating impact of the floods, a new report has revealed.

Already, 100 children under the age of five die every hour from malnutrition, and the number is projected to rise, according to the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in a report titled “Nutrition Situation in Nigeria “, released in November 2022.

The agency warned that an estimated 14.7 million children will suffer from moderate to severe malnutrition before the end of the year, if the Nigerian government fail to take urgent action.

It listed severe flooding, the loss of agricultural production, inflation as factors are affecting the nation’s food security and nutrition which may worsen in 2023, with children suffering the consequences the most.

Nigeria, in the last few months faced the worst flooding yet which displaced nearly two million people and killed 600 people. Although the floods have largely receded, Nigerians are set to live with its devastating impact, after millions of hectares of farmlands have been destroyed.

One of Nigeria’s largest farmland, Olam Rice Farm located in Lukubi Doma local government area of Nasarawa state, which sits on 10,000 hectares of land and is worth N140 million was drowned by the flood along with several other farmlands in many parts of the country.

As a consequence nearly 20 million Nigerians are now facing food insecurity, according to global statistics. Data from UNICEF also show that 12 million children are living in severe food poverty.

A 2022 combined report by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), World Food Programme and the United Nations, stated that food crisis has tightened its grip on Nigeria, as the country among hot spots for food insecurity, explaining that the number of people facing hunger will continue to rise precipitously.

The report note that Nigeria, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen remain at the ‘highest alert’ as hotspots, alone account for almost a million people facing catastrophic levels of hunger (IPC Phase 5 ‘Catastrophe’) with starvation and death a daily reality and where extreme levels of mortality and malnutrition may unfold without immediate action.

FAO, had in a separate report in April, said 90.4 million Nigerians were food-insecure, and malnutrition rates in most northern states had more than doubled.

In addition , Inflation, and poverty have also worsened; further exacerbating the cost of living crisis in the country. Nigeria’s inflation rate hit a new 17-year high of 20.77 percent in September 2022, up from 20.52 percent recorded in the previous month.

According to UNICEF, food prices have risen by 23 percent in the last one year, making it difficult for families to provide nutritious meals for their household. Data from the agency show that 1 in 3 household representing 34 percent cannot afford the lowest cost nutritious diet estimated at N1,687 household per day.

A just released Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveal that 133 million Nigerians are poor. This means more than half of Nigerians don’t have access to health, education, and quality living standards.

Nemat Hajeebhoy, the UNICEF Nigeria Chief of Nutrition note that households who are poor and cannot afford nutritious meals are at the highest risk of malnutrition. She stressed that food insecurity is a major threat to Nigeria’s future . ” If Left untreated, children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), are nearly 12 times more likely to die than a healthy child,” she said at a recent stakeholders meeting in Abuja.

Nigeria’s economy is also bleeding from this burden. Data from the World Bank show that Nigeria loses $1.5 billion in GDP representing 15 percent annually due to micro nutrient deficiencies. The bank also note that every $1 dollar invested in nutrition can generate $16 in returns, and reducing malnutrition can increase a country’s overall economic productivity by 11 percent as measured by GDO per capita.

As the country prepares for 2023 general elections, Ifedilichukwu innocent, chairman, Civil Society Scaling up nutrition in Nigeria (CSUNN) steering Committee stressed that it is imperative that malnutrition/nutrition is in the front burner, and agenda of politicians aspiring public offices. He also stressed that investing in nutrition is one of the most cost-effective drivers for development and prosperity.

According to him, with adequate investment in nutrition, Nigeria can avert over 100, 000 deaths in children and prevent 10 million cases of childhood diarrhoea and pneumonia .

He added that improved nutrition can also generate additional N6.6 trillion income can be generated for the economy. To this end he said government at all levels must increase budgetary allocation, and implement the national multisectorial plan of action for food and nutrition.