Oyo to engage 200 youths in tech skills

The Oyo State Government in collaboration with Coven Works is set to empower and train 200 youths in high demand cyber technology skills.

Coven Works is a leading tech education provider with students across the globe who major in data science and artificial intelligence in Africa.

Seun Fakorede, commissioner for Youth and Sports, however, enjoined the youths in Oyo State to enroll in the training before Sunday, 31st July 2022 which is the deadline for the application.

According to the leader of Coven Works, Olusola Amusan, said the program would benefit youths who desire to start a career in the thriving Tech Industry while courses to be focused upon are Power BI, Posgre SQL and Cybersecurity.

Amusan stated that the training is for a period of four weeks and interested individuals should visit https://bitly/cw-OYSG for registration.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Government has reinstated 129 public primary school teachers, unlawfully sacked by the previous administration.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, who disclosed this said the Executive Council of Oyo State has approved that a total of 129 officers wrongly dismissed by the Oyo State Government between 2011 and 2019 for reinstatement, subject to agreeing not to demand for arrears payment for the period they were away which the state converted to leave of absence.

Adeniran, while congratulating the teachers, appreciated the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde for his kindness and selfless consideration in administrating the Pacesetter State.

He noted that the recent reinstatement of the teachers, who were fired by the previous administration, is a symbolic achievement that cannot be neglected.

“This is a plus for the education sector. Apart from being an addition to the dwindling number of teachers in the public primary sector, thousands of family dependents who have been subjected to untold economic hardship due to the layoff of their breadwinners will now have a new lease of life,” Adeniran said.

Adeniran therefore, called on teachers in the state to reciprocate Makinde’s gesture, through commitment to duties and redoubling their dedication to work.

He also called on them to key into the Governor Seyi Makinde administration’s goal to change the narratives in the education sector of the state.