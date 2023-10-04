Oyo to create of database for SMEs, artisans

The Oyo government is set to create a database of entrepreneurs and artisans in the 33 local government areas of the state.

Demola Ojo, the commissioner for trade, investment and cooperatives, who made this known on Tuesday, said the database has become necessary to efficiently share benefits from the state and federal government meant for entrepreneurs and artisans.

Speaking at a meeting with entrepreneurs and artisans under the umbrella of the Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network, in Ibadan, Ojo said it was worrisome that people evade being captured in such a database because they do not want to pay taxes.

The commissioner urged entrepreneurs to consider the advantages, particularly having access to funding opportunities from the government.

Ojo, who alluded to the setting up of a N500 million loan for small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) as a palliative in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal, noted that such a database would engender the quick allocation of such funds.

He, however, stated that the government would explore the Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network to build its own database of entrepreneurs and artisans.

Oyenike Adeleke, convener of the Ibadan Entrepreneurs Network, noted that the motive was for entrepreneurs and artisans to network across the 33 local government areas of the state.

“This is also to bring members of various business enterprises to interact on how to improve their businesses and the economy of the state.