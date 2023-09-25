LG poll: Oyo electoral body engages NOA to enlighten electorate

In a bid to create more awareness for the forthcoming local government election, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) is to engage the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in an enlightenment campaign.

The Commission is targeting 50 percent of registered voters’ participation in the next local government election coming up in April 2024 as against the 29.6 percent recorded in 2021.

Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, OYSIEC chairman, at a press conference in Ibadan, said: “Voters’ participation in the 2021 election was good, though not the best; but it was an indication that we are getting there. This time around, we are targeting 50 percent participation; residents are therefore, urged to have trust and confidence in the commission and vote on election day.”

Read also: LG polls: Oyo CP warns politicians violence

He also asked political parties to create awareness and sensitise members on the importance of local government elections.

While enjoining candidates of various political parties to encourage their members to get prepared for the poll, he said that the next local government poll will be unique.

Olagunju sought the support and cooperation of the political parties towards achieving a free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful election.

The OYSIEC chairman, who lauded the political parties for their readiness to participate in the election, harped on the need for all and sundry to allow the will of the masses to prevail on election day.

He called on political parties to intensify efforts on voter education and ensure their followers abide by the electoral law so as to have violence-free elections.

Read also: Oyo moves to conduct LG poll, approves N279.5m for production of ballot papers

On screening of candidates, Olagunju noted that it became imperative to interface with the candidates and verify the documents submitted to prevent unforeseen circumstances.

“I want to appeal to you to do your homework properly; make the job simpler for the commission by presenting qualified candidates, this will assist us a lot.

“We have appealed to the body in charge of collecting tax to be considerate and make the charges affordable for candidates contesting for one position or the other,” he said.

Read also: Malami’s letter on Oyo LG’s: matter is subjudice – Makinde’s Political Adviser

Featuring at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ chapel guest platform programme tagged ‘Speak Out’, he said: “Let’s be good ambassadors of the state; let’s shun violence, intimidation, harassment and ensure the will of the masses prevail in the next local government council elections.”

OYSIEC and the leadership of the political parties have however, adopted the use of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the sole means of identification to be presented by voters in the forthcoming local Government Councils Election in the state.

Olagunju also said that the purpose of the engagement was to give an update on progress made by the Commission and dialogue on how to achieve a free, fair, transparent and credible election come 2024.