Oyo to close down illegal schools, study centres

The Oyo State government has directed owners of private schools as well as study and continuing education centres in the state to seek formal approval or be closed down.

Salihu Adelabu, the state commissioner for education, science and technology, issued the order on Wednesday, noting that illegal schools and study centres would no longer be allowed in Oyo State.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the commissioner described the act as illegal and urged owners of such schools to visit the education ministry for their approval process or risk closure.

Read also: Unilever staff, partners donate waste bins to Lagos school

“The ministry has noted with dismay the unbridled proliferation of private schools, study centres and continuing education centres that are operating illegally without formal approval across the state.”

“Consequently, all school owners (proprietors) are enjoined to visit the ministry of education, science and technology for enquiries on the approval process between now and October 18, 2023. The ministry will no longer tolerate illegal schools, study centres or continuing education centres in Oyo State”

“Failure to respond to this notice will lead to immediate closure of these schools and centres,” the statement said.