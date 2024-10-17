Oyo senator demands improved road safety measures to prevent accidents

Sharafadeen Alli, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator that represents the Oyo South Senatorial District, has called for urgent improved road safety measures and enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent avoidable road accidents

The Senator, who expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred on Monday morning at Oke-Elesin, Amuloko in the Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State in which six people died while everal others injured, called on relevant authorities and traffic agencies to intensify efforts in maintaining safer roads and educating drivers on responsible driving.

The lawmaker said that human lives must be prioritised over speed and carelessness on the roads, appealing to Oyo State Government to ensure prompt and adequate relief for the victims, particularly those who have sustained injuries.

Read also: Oyo state road traffic management authority pledges strict action against assaulters

He urged the State Government to work closely with local authorities to improve road conditions and prevent future occurrences of accidents in the area.

A press statement signed by Akeem Abas, the Senator’s Special Adviser on Media and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, praying for their strength during the painful time.

He described the accident as a devastating blow to the Ona-Ara community and Oyo State as a whole, just as he sympathised with the families of the deceased and those who sustained various degrees of injury.

The lawmaker prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and wished the injured speedy recovery.

Share