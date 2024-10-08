Oyo senator champions girl-child education, hygiene with 5,000 beneficiaries

Moved by the mission to impact 5,000 girls with menstrual hygiene education and essential resources, Sharafadeen Alli, an All Progressives Congress, APC Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District has concluded plans to sponsor the second season of the ‘Flow with Dignity School Tour.’

The ‘Flow with Dignity School Tour’ is an initiative by the Women for Greater Good Foundation in celebration of the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child.

A press statement signed by Akeem Abas, the Senator’s Special Adviser on Media, indicated that the expanded programme focuses on crucial areas such as menstrual hygiene and sex education, providing young girls with the tools to navigate adolescence with confidence and dignity.

Alli’s sponsorship reflected his strong commitment to the well-being and development of young girls in the Senatorial District, reinforcing his dedication to improving the quality of life and future prospects for the youth.

Through his support, the lawmaker is fostering a more inclusive and empowering environment for girls to ensure they are equipped for a brighter future.

BusinessDay reports that a key highlight of this year’s tour will be the distribution of menstrual materials and educational handbooks.

These resources aim at supporting girls’ health and educational success, reducing the barriers that often prevent them from attending school during their menstrual cycles.

Meanwhile, the impactful initiative builds upon the success of last year’s event, which reached 800 girls across Oyo South Senatorial District.

