Kwara pays N150m counterpart fund for girl-child education

The Kwara State government has constituted a steering committee for the implementation of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a FG/World Bank-supported programme to improve girl child’s access to quality education.

The setting up of the steering committee followed the state government’s fulfilment of all criteria that qualified it for the programme, including the payment of N150m counterpart fund, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the state governor.

The committee comprises headship/commissioner for education (chairperson); commissioners for finance, health, women affairs, social development, youth development, environment, and permanent secretary, among others.

The statement said the committee is to meet quarterly to review the implementation of the state’s sub-projects and forward its analysis and conclusions to the national project coordinating unit; approve annual work programmes; budget and procurement plans; ensure that performance targets are met; track performance using key performance indicators for the programme; ensure effective communication and access to information; monitor feedback and grievances; and monitor project implementation outcome achievement.

The counterpart fund is to help the state kickstart the AGILE programme, which will involve substantial investments in secondary school infrastructure, hygiene facilities, reduction in dropout rates among girls, and better school outcomes for them.