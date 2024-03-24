Oyo Rep urges Nigerians to go back to farming

…Distributes FG’s palliative to constituents

The House of Representatives member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Friday advised Nigerians to go back to agriculture, saying this has become imperative because a country must hedge through multiple streams of income.

Speaking at the flag off the distribution of the Federal Government palliative to beneficiaries across 265 communities and associations of Oluyole Federal Constituency, she said: “In Oyo State alone, we have over 28,000 sq kilometers of Agrarian highly fertile land with Agric supportive weather.”

Read also: Oyo State set to tap into agriculture potential of Ogbomoso — Makinde

At the event organised by the lawmaker in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security held at the Lead City University Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State, the lawmaker, said her objectives was in tandem with the Federal Government’s on food security, adding that she is concerned about the hardship being faced by her constituents.

She further explained that she was very happy with the collaboration with the Federal Government to bring succor to the people.

While explaining that bureaucracy and inflation delayed the arrival of the palliatives, she added that the President Bola Tinubu led-administration was currently implementing strategies that will eventually alleviate the current socio economic hardship and make life better for all.

The lawmaker, who chairs the 10th Assembly Committee on Ethics and Privileges, said she believes that agriculture remains the key to improving individual lives.

“You can take a flower pot and plant tomatoes. You can begin to plant your own food. We can turn our hobby to a business. If everybody is doing a little farming on their own, in their back garden or on their balcony, it will promote their socio-economic growth,” she said.

“We have been supplied these food items to deliver to our constituents. This constituency is grateful to the President, the Federal Government, and Federal Ministry of Agriculture for their contributions in ensuring the release of the rice to Oluyole.

“Considering the economic hardship in the country at the moment. This is a welcome poverty alleviation initiative. As the Representative for this constituency, I am directly involved in the distribution process, because I want to ensure it drills down to the real needy ones.

“Today, I presented bags of rice under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Palliative initiative scheme to the most needy citizens of Oluyole Federal Constituency supported by their respective Traditional Leadership structure, religious organisations, Community Development Associations, Trade Associations and Neighborhood Volunteer Groups. This has come at a timely period when both Muslims and Christians are fasting.

“With our huge population in Oluyole of over 202,725 (2006 census), this initiative cannot reach everyone at once. But I will continue to make the effort to support the needs of my people.”

Speaking to the various members of the Traditional Leadership Structure, Religious Leaders, Community Development Association, Trade Associations and Neighborhood Volunteer Groups of Oluyole, Akande-Sadipe said: “On behalf of the President I place this in your hands and I pray this is drilled down to all and sundry of the targeted beneficiaries. It must reach all corners of our constituency regardless of party affiliation.”

A mammoth crowd of residents, the majority of whom are aged men and women, gathered as bags of rice, and cash were distributed at the venue.

Speaking, a representative of the coordinator, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Oyo State office, Abdulazeez Bilkis, said the distribution would go a long way in assisting the poor in the community.

She also said that it would cushion the effect of the current economic challenges being faced by Nigerians.

A retired civil servant and resident of Oluyole, Adewale Raji, said: “I am happy to have benefited from this laudable initiative. We thank the Federal Government and our lawmaker. It was unexpected. I was at home when they told me about the distribution. I appreciate it. I pray this will not be the last.”

Also, 65-year-old Adeoye Asiwaju, who lives in Ward 9, said: “I am happy this is happening in my lifetime. We appreciate the lawmaker for doing this. We all know how the country is presently. So, this is a good initiative.”

Earlier, at the event, the Senatorial Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Oyo Central District, Oyebanji Joshua and the former Oluyole Federal Constituency representative, Abiodun Wahab (2015 – 2019) both appreciated the lawmaker for her usual doggedness in ensuring that the dividends of democracy get to her constituents.

The Former Deputy Governor of the State during the 2nd tenure of the late Governor Ajimobi, Moses Alake Adeyemo also graced the event to encourage Akande-Sadipe, the only female member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State.