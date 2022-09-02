Oyo: Oluyole Community commends lawmaker over replacement of faulty transformer

The people of Kolajo community in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State have commended the member representing Oluyole Constituency in the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, for replacing a faulty 500KVA transformer in the community.

The Chairman, General community, Dauda Lawal; the Chairman, Kolajo Community, Emmanuel Titilolu and a Community leader, Iliasu Adekola, who made the commendation on behalf of the people, thanked the lawmaker for always coming to their aid.

The trio described Akande-Sadipe as a lawmaker who stands by her words, adding that she fulfilled her promise to replace the faulty transformer before October.

“This is one of her numerous constituency projects, and truthfully, she has influenced many projects for communities in Oluyole Local Government,” they said.

They promised on behalf of the communities to support her ambition, adding that her style of representation has been genuine.

Earlier, the Representative, Akande-Sadipe promised to do her best to ensure that Oluyole continues to get its fair share from her constituency projects.

“This is my first term as a member of the House of Representatives and I have honestly facilitated various constituency projects for Oluyole,” She said.

The lawmaker further said, “I am enjoying the mandate of my people because they voted for me and I have never gone to sleep on their matter.”