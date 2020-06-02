Oyo legislators raise alarm over rising insecurity, killing of rural dwellers

Lawmakers in Oyo state on Tuesday expressed fears and raised the alarm over the rising cases of insecurity occasioned by killing of innocent citizens in some rural communities.

Unknown gunmen reportedly invaded three communities in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State and killed three people.

It was alleged that Fulani cattle herders attacked residents of Ikereku, Pade, Olanla and Babalola villages in the local government.

However at the plenary on Tuesday, Kazeem Tunde Isiaka who represents Atiba Constituency, Majority leader, Sanjo Adedoyin, Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi and the Minority Leader, Asimiyu Alarape noted with dismay the recent rate of killing of innocent citizens in some rural areas in the state.

Isiaka, in his submission while leading the call for the executive arm of government to address the incidents of killing in rural communities in the state, argued that some gunmen have been terrorizing parts of Akinyele and Oyo East local government areas of the state.

The legislator noted that the primary purpose of government is to ensure the protection of lives and property, hence there is a need for the executive arm of government to rise to the occasion.

According to him, “Mr. Speaker, as we are all aware, security of lives and property is the responsibility of government. Onala village, Ikereku, Pade villages that borders Oyo East have been under attacks. Villagers and farmers are now living in fear.

“Mr. Speaker, it is high time the executive constituted Amotekun corps. Because, this will be a better step in the right direction”.

The majority leader, argued that if Amotekun corps had been in operation, such things may not occur.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, what happened to the Amotekun corps? If Amotekun had been in operation, all these things will be a thing of the past. It is the main reason why we passed the Amotekun corps. It happened in Oriire Local Government Area. It is high time the executive arm took urgent action so as not to be exposing our people to unwanted attacks and provocations.

On his part, Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi insisted that whatever that is delaying the operation of Amotekun corps in the state should be addressed.

“There is a need to implement the Amotekun corps now. Now, we don’t know what caused it, but, it may be due to the rain, that is making those people to move to this side of the country. Amotekun is operating in Ekiti State, Osun too, but whatever that is delaying the Amotekun corps in Oyo State should be addressed.

Alarape in his argument, urged the state government to begin the implementation of anti-grazing law.

“We have made two laws in the state, the Anti-grazing law and the Amotekun corps law. These two laws are not in operation. It has happened in Akinyele and it has happened in Ogbomoso, who knows where they will strike next? I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the state government to implement these two laws, the Anti-grazing and the Amotekun corps laws.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin , called on the executive arm of government to, without wasting more time, implement the Anti-grazing law and the Amotekun corps law.