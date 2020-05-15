603 Ex-Boko Haram terrorists to be re-integrated in June – DHQ

The Nigerian Military says 603 repentant Boko Haram terrorists who have been rehabilitated will be re-integrated into the society in June, as more fighters surrender.

The military also said 280 repentant terrorists, 25 of which were repatriated to Niger Republic, have so far been re-integrated under the De-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme of Operation Safe Corridor.

John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters , who disclosed this on Friday, also said that 72 family members of Boko Haram and ISWAP comprising 33 women and 39 children, were dropped off by the terrorists at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State on 10 May 2020 around 8.30pm, who are all now in custody of troops for further action.

The coordinator therefore urged other fighters to come out of the bush/hideouts to surrender.

“The military High Command is using this medium to request parents, traditional rulers, community, opinion and religious leaders to urge their wards and children not to succumb to inducements by the BHT/ISWAP for recruitment into their fold because the temporarily surviving terrorists are now in dire need of fighters,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that eleven ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Adamawa State. The repentant insurgents are being profiled for further action. He said there are indications that more terrorists will surrender.

He said a total of 61 BHT/ISWAP Terrorists and 3 suicide bombers were killed by troops of operation Lafiya Dole in the last week in Borno and Adamawa states, aside from those that escaped with gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival.

Similarly, Enenche said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, on 12 May 2020, while responding to a distress call on suspected armed herdsmen infiltration at Agasha in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State neutralized 4 assailants.

According to him, the troops recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 4 magazines and 65 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition from them.

“The High Command wishes to thank the general public for their support and solicits for their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operations,” he said.