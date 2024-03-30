Oyo intensifies battle against street trading, enforces measures

The Oyo State Government has said it will implement stringent measures to curb the persistent menace of street trading in Ibadan and other parts of the State.

However, the State Government has intensified serious campaigns against street trading in Egbeda, Akinyele, Lagelu, Ona Ara, Ibadan North, Ibadan North East, South East, South West, to mention a few.

Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect, said during enforcement drive in Ibadan, the State capital, that the Government would address the persistent menace of street trading, emphasizing that it was necessary to preserve the roads that had become hotspots for unauthorized commercial activities.

The Commissioner registered his displeasure over the recalcitrant attitude of a number of street traders towards the Government’s directives at ensuring compliance to the State Environment Laws on street trading.

He also frowned at the illegal occupation of open spaces and road sides, highlighting the likely dangers associated with it.

Mogbonjubola, who consistently monitors the trend, noted that street trading, which the present Administration stands to eradicate, is a menace exposing the perpetrators to greater risk and dangers.

He noted that despite numerous efforts and dialogues between Government officials, market authorities, and traders, the issue had remained unabated.

According to Mogbonjubola, unauthorized traders often expose themselves to unwarranted environmental hazzards, occuring from dynamic and changing atmospheric weather conditions, that lead to sickness and unhealthy living.

He reiterated that the State Government is concerned about the welfare and healthy living of its citizenry.

“His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde FNSE, is determined to safeguard the lives and properties of his people, especially, those who ignorantly are not aware of the dangers embedded in trading near traffic, and busy roads”, he said.

The Commissioner vowed to sustain the tempo of monitoring and enforcement towards attaining reasonable compliance.

He assured of taking the campaign to all nooks and crannies of the State.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner enjoined residents of the State to comply with the State Environment Laws and support the present Administration to succeed in its ongoing campaign against street trading and filthy environment.