Oyo honours outstanding NYSC members

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State weekend honored three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for their outstanding performances at their places of primary assignment.

The corp members are Komolafe Eniola Peace, Ofinni Samuel Bamidele and Akpoyibo James Aghogho.

The trio were presented awards by the State’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede during the Passing out Parade which was held at Adamashingba, in Ibadan.

The commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the Oyo State National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Governing Board, represented the Governor of the State, Seyi Makinde at the Passing Out Parade of 2021 Batch B Stream 1 corps members.

In his speech, the commissioner, who pledged the support of the state government towards prioritising the welfare of corps members posted to the State for their Youth Service in order to optimally actualise their full potentials by continually creating a conducive environment for them to thrive.

Read also: NYSC sanctions 22 corps members in Ondo for various offences

Fakorede acknowledged the courage, sense of sacrifice and sense of duty to the nation which was displayed by three outstanding corps members of the Batch B Stream 1, who invested in their host community through developmental projects that would impact positively on the residents.

“We are using this opportunity to appreciate these outstanding corps members for their positive impacts on their host communities through various programmes they embarked upon, this is a clarion call to those coming behind them that no good done for humanity’s sake will go unappreciated.

“The state government will always look out for exemplary acts by the youths and reward such, we believe this honor will prompt others to emulate these set of corps members.”

The corps members who were presented with the State awards promised to continue to serve humanity with whatever God endows them with anywhere they find themselves in the future.

Present at the event were management staff NYSC.