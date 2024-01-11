Oyo hands over 100 patrol vehicles to security agencies

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has presented 100 operational vehicles to security agencies in the state.

Makinde said despite the security challenges faced in 2023, the security agencies were up to the task of making Oyo one of the safest states in the country.

He appreciated the service commanders for the leadership and motivation provided for their officers, as well as their sacrifices, promising that his administration was ready and willing to support them.

The governor encouraged the commanders to ensure that their field officers are well remunerated and motivated to give their best in securing the state, adding that his administration would spare no cost to secure lives and property in Oyo.

Speaking earlier, Fatai Owoseni, the special security adviser, who also doubles as the executive secretary of the state Security Trust Fund, appreciated the governor for his investment in strengthening the security architecture in the state, not only with donation of vehicles but also with the provision of other necessary facilities.

According to Owoseni, a retired commissioner of police, “The humongous intervention that the governor has made with regards to security infrastructure between 2019 and date is commendable.

Responding on behalf of the service commanders in the state, Adebola Hamzat, the incumbent Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, praised Governor Makinde for his continued investments in peace and security in the state.

Hamzat said: “On behalf of the security commanders here present, we are saying thank you to the governor of Oyo State.

“I am about six months old in this state and within this period, this is the second time I have witnessed the distribution of patrol vehicles by His Excellency.

“The first one was the distribution of pickups, which are very germane to our operation; we got 15 in addition to the eighty-something we had just shortly before I got here, and now we are going to have some new vehicles.

“Thank you for what you are doing. On behalf of the Inspector General of Police, the organisation I represent, and all other service commanders here, we promise that we are going to make maximum use of these vehicles to ensure that Oyo remains the pacesetter state in security, and our people shall continue to enjoy the benefits.”