Oyo govt to set up integrity club in public schools

The Oyo State Government has indicated plans to set up Integrity Clubs in all public schools in Oyo State.

The initiative will be executed by the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED) in collaboration with the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, (OYOSUBEB).

OYOSUBEB said this came to the fore when the OYMASED Team, led by Morohunkola Thomas, OYMASED Director General, paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman, OYOSUBEB, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran in his office.

Thomas announced that the visit was aimed at sensitizing the younger ones in their formative years on the right morals and responsibilities, stating that the Agency was established to among other things foster sustainable socio-economic development in Oyo State.

Thomas said the Agency’s mission “is to drive fundamental changes in people’s attitudes and behaviours through strategically designed programs.

“We aim to empower residents by promoting productive activities, instilling core values, and providing comprehensive education and mobilisation efforts. Our diverse departments work tirelessly to achieve these goals and ensure a brighter future for Oyo State.

“We will sit with your team at OYOSUBEB to establish frameworks for educating, orienting, pupils and setting up an Integrity Club in schools.”

Responding, Nureni Adeniran commended OYMASED for its zeal and determination to reach out to the young ones, especially those in public schools.