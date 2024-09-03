Oyo govt begins e-payment of pensioners’ gratuities

The Oyo State Government has begun the payment of gratuity benefits to pensioners via e-payment.

The development will ensure that pensioners have a seamless and secured payment process, free from any potential disruptions.

Olusegun Olayiwola, Commissioner for Establishments and Training, , announced this development during a three-day symbolic data capturing and e-payment exercise for retirees at the Nigeria Union of Pensioners’ Building in Agbarigo, Onireke, Ibadan.

Olayiwola stated that the initiative would involve capturing and validating retirees data from June 2014 to December 2014 and June 2019 to December 2019, to start-off, while arrangements to capture other pensioners promptly have also been made.

He assured pensioners that Governor Seyi Makinde is fully committed to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Oyo State Chapter, and other relevant stakeholders to improve the lives of retirees and all citizens of the State.

Read also: Oyo jacks up payment of pensions, gratuities to N1bn

Olusegun Abatan, the State Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Oyo State Chapter, underscored the advantages of e-payment for pensioners, emphasizing its ability to enhance security, accuracy, and speed in the distribution of gratuities.

He lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for prompt disbursement of funds on gratuities since assuming office as the Governor of Oyo State in 2019.

Olajide Mamud Okesade, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishments and Training, highlighted the benefits of e-payment, including increased security, faster access to funds, and the elimination of risks and elimination of delays associated with physical checks, such as theft or loss.

He however expressed gratitude to Governor Seyi Makinde, the Head of Service, the Commissioner for consistently and promptly disbursing Wage Awards to retirees and Civil Servants and other dividends.