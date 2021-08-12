Oyo govt moves to switch from analogue to digital

Oyo state government has disclosed plans to ensure a transition of its record-keeping processes and registries in the state public and civil service from analogue to digital through its office on ICT/e-governance

The commissioner for establishment and training, Siju Lawal disclosed this at a workshop organized by the state government for public and civil servants in the state registries and medical record officers in the state hospitals.

Siju Lawal explained that the present administration led by Governor Seyi Makinde was committed to promoting efficiency and effectiveness that would stimulate the optimal performance of its workforce, and ensure the state public and civil service operate in line with international best practices by ending an era of record-keeping using paper files and documents.

He said: “it is my pleasure to be present at this workshop on proper record keeping and management by the Registry and Medical Record Officers in the State Public/Civil Service. No doubt, the present administration places a high premium on the training of its workforce being the engine room of the development.

Hence, the need for continuing training and retraining of officers with a view to strengthening their skills, knowledge and wealth of experience as means of achieving the objective of the present administration for a standard service.

“Finding reveals that there are series of lapses in the Government registries such as loss of personal files, and patients’ medical cards, poor record-keeping and distortion of patients medical records amongst others as you are not unaware, the Registry is the database of any organization and government hospitals rely so much on medical history for patients’ treatment.”

He explained that the Ministry of Establishments and Training is an agency of Government, with a clear mandate of training and retraining of staff to ensure competencies amongst the State workforce decided to mount this workshop to ensure efficient service delivery.

“The one-day workshop is aimed at reawakening your intellectual and skill development thereby creating a conducive environment for cross-fertilization of ideas, knowledge and experience. We are here to consolidate on our efforts at enhancing the operational skills of our record officers to ensure proper record keeping for long term accountability and sustainability.”

While urging participants to take advantage of the training to be diligent in their responsibilities, He noted that the workshop was part of efforts geared at enhancing operational skills of participants for long term accountability as well as addressing series of lapses in government registries such as loss of personal files, medical records and other forms of distortion to the database of government institutions.

“On this note, I wish all the participants fruitful deliberations and the very best in your efforts to play the role of significant team members in the continued efforts to revamp our dear state.”

Some of the participants at the workshop expressed optimism that the training would positively impact their ability to discharge on their duties.