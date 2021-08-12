Oyo anti-graft agency invites petitions from public

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has called on the members of the public to submit petitions on cases bordering on corrupt practices in ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.

The agency claimed it has received several petitions from MDAs, indigenes and residents of Oyo State, which are being investigated, but called for more from the public

A statement by its chairman, Eni Esan on Wednesday, urged members of the public to report corruption-related cases to the agency’s office at Quarters 473, Fajimi Street, Agodi G.R.A, Ibadan.

“Let us join hands to create a corruption-free Oyo State and build prosperous state, members of the public are encouraged to report cases that border on corrupt practices within the state to our office,” the agency said.