…to create database for effective monitoring, evaluation

The Oyo State Government is set to sanitise the travel and tour sector in the State, noting that it will soon move against unregistered travel and tour agencies and other allied tour operators in the State.

Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, who revealed this during a press conference held in conjunction with the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) in Ibadan, said Government would sensitise and create awareness for operators of travel and tour agencies.

Olatunbosun noted that the exercise aimed at informing the operators of travel and tour agencies, concerned stakeholders and the general public about the Government’s plans to sanitise the sector through registration of all travel and tour operators in the State.

He explained that most of the tour and travel operators operating without licence failed to comply with the relevant laws and regulations that guide the industry and had caused untold hardship to members of the public as a result of low standard of service.

The registration, the Commissioner noted, would avail Government the opportunity to have a database of the travel and tour agencies for effective monitoring and evaluation of their activities and to ensure the safety of lives of the people of Oyo State.

He said the sensitisation and awareness exercise would commence on Monday 24th March, 2024 and would last for a month after which the enforcement of sanctions on unregistered travel and tour operators would be implemented.

Olatokunbo Dagunduro, the Deputy National President, (South-West Zone), NANTA, earlier his remarks, said that quacks and touts had hijacked the industry, thereby hampering the performance and functionality of the agencies.

He noted that “most of the travel agencies operating in the State are not registered, while some agencies are faceless without a public office”, which he said, was unethical for the industry and the State.

Dagunduro, who assured of the Association’s support to ensure that the sensitisation and enforcement drive achieve its aims, lauded the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in supporting culture and tourism sector.

He stressed that it was the first Goernment to collaborate with the Association to ensure a better industry and safe travels.

