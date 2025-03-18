Aderonke Aderemi, a retired Judge and Chairperson, Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), has said that the State is not going back on the resolution to demolish illegal structures around schools in the State.

Aderemi, who led an inspection team to the Jemibewon Area of Sabo in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, reaffirmed the Oyo State Government’s commitment to sanitising environment and maintaining a lawful and orderly society.

Speaking after the visit, Aderemi said the Government would not be distracted by complaints arising from the demolition exercises.

Read also: Demolition: Homeless population swells as Lagos goes brutal on illegal structures

She said the visit was sequel to a petition received by the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), dated 17th February 2025, calling the attention of the Authority to shanties around St. Gabriel School, at Jemibewon axis.

Aderemi said, “recall that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde ordered the removal of Shanties around School Areas and fences in October, 24th 2023 and this must be upheld by the rule of law.”

According to her, letters have gone out twice to the occupants and owners of these illegal structures, our officers have even gone to meet with the ‘Seriki n Sabo’ to have dialogue with the residents, an ultimatum to vacate the place was issued as well’.

However, an appeal to delay intervention and demolition was put forward till Wednesday, 19th March, 2025.

Share