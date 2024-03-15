Oyo govt begins demolition of structures in Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has commenced the demolition of structures at the on-going 110 kilometer circular road corridor located within Ibadan metropolis in the State Capital.

Williams Akin Funmilayo, Commissioner for the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said that the land had been in Ibadan Master Plan of Government since 1978 while it was also acquired in 2016.

He noted that the existing structures within the corridor of the Circular road would be pulled down.

Funmilayo explained that the circular road is in about four phases: Lagos-Ibadan, Ife- Ibadan, Ibadan-Ife and Ilorin- Ibadan corridors adding that the road encircled Ibadan, “that is why it is called Circular Road and will soon be commissioned by the Oyo State Government.”

According to the Commissioner, the exercise is not spontaneous because residents along the corridors were notified before the commencement of the exercise.

While explaining that structures that have approved documents would be enumerated and duely compensated, the Commissioner advised people willing to buy land to always verify the genuiness of the land at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development before buying the land sellers and speculators.