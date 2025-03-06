…Says violators risk not only fines but jail terms as it trains 80 enforcement agents

Aderonke Aderemi, a retired Judge and Chairman, Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, (OYRLEA) has hinted that henceforth violators of Environmental Laws, Anti-Open Rearing and Open Grazing Law, and Traffic Law, among others in the State, will not only pay penalties but risk jail terms if found guilty.

Aderemi stated this during the training of over 80 enforcement officers and other relevant law enforcement agencies on the best legal framework and the psychology of law enforcement under some new laws introduced by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration.

Participants at the two-day training session were drawn from the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority, Environmental and Sanitation Task Force, Amotekun Corps, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Operational Security Outfits, among others.

The training was aimed at letting them understand human behaviour in enforcing laws and ensuring compliance.

Aderemi said the engagement was designed to acquaint them with emerging trends on legal framework of three major agencies in the State: Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority, OYRTMA, Environmental Protection and Sanitation and the Anti-Open Rearing and Open grazing Prohibition law.

She explained that the security agencies have indispensable roles to play in ensuring the cooperation of the public.

“This gathering is not just a training event but a step towards strengthening law enforcement strategies, improving compliance, and promoting a safer and more orderly society in Oyo State.

“The creation of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) is a testament to Governor Seyi Makinde’s dedication to public safety, environmental sustainability, and economic progress.

“To our enforcement officers and all participants, I commend you for your commitment to upholding the rule of law and for your dedication to serving Oyo State with integrity, professionalism, and excellence”, he said..

The theme of this training, “Psychology of Law Enforcement: Strategies for Compliance under the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Environmental Protection and Sanitation Law, and Open Grazing Prohibition Law,” underscores the significance of understanding human behavior in enforcing laws and ensuring compliance.

She thereafter sought the cooperation of residents of the State and relevant stakeholders to achieve a new Oyo STate which is part of the vision of the present administration led by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde.

