The Oyo State Government has announced plans to upgrade 66 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the state, with revitalisation of at least two facilities in each of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, a Medical Doctor and Commissioner for Health, while addressing a critical stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan, emphasised that the revitalisation of PHCs is a fundamental step in improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

She reiterated that the initiative would ensure the provision of essential amenities needed for effective primary healthcare services.

“Primary Healthcare Centers serve as the first point of contact for medical care, making their efficiency crucial to the overall healthcare system. The Government cannot do it alone; community involvement is key to sustaining these facilities. We urge stakeholders to take ownership and support this initiative for long-term success,” she stated.

Temitope Alonge, Professor and Managing Director of First Health Dynamic Synergy International Limited, speaking at the event, explained that three key criteria were used in selecting the PHCs for upgrade in each LGA.

The first criteria is the patient load. The two PHCs serving the largest population in each LGA were prioritised. The second criteria is category 2 or 3 PHCs, while the third criteria are for facilities with an existing borehole and an alternative power source.

Alonge noted that the project will involve both infrastructural improvements and provision of medical equipment such as installation of a 10KVA solar inverter system and boreholes to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply The medical equipment supply of essential medical devices will include autoclave machines with gas cylinders, among others. The upgrade will also include the implementation of a Drug Revolving Fund to ensure a steady supply of essential medicines. Security enhancement of the facilities will also be included in the upgrade.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has approved a single-digit interest loan scheme for traders and artisans in the 2025 budget as part of efforts to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the State.

The flexible loan programme requires minimal collateral, making it easier for businesses to access funding as the Government aims to provide financial support to businesses, enabling them to purchase necessary tools and equipment.

Adeniyi Adebisi, the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, who disclosed this during leadership training programme and launch of a business insurance, said MSMEs, traders, and artisans, are critical to the state’s economic growth.

The training of One Hundred and Eighty Traders and Artisans with prerequisite leadership skills and business insurance launch was held at Federal Government Secretariat, Ikolaba Road, Agodi, Ibadan, with participants from the 33 Local government areas in attendance.

The Commissioner said the initiative was specifically designed for traders and Artisans ading that the training is a significant step to support the growth and development of MSMEs in the State.

According to the Commissioner, who was represented by the Assistant Director of Trade, Olawale Olanrewaju, the training programme aims to educate traders and artisans on the importance of insurance policies.

