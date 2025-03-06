Folusho Oyinlola, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has emphasised the importance of security in fostering societal progress and economic activities like farming and herding.

Oyinlola who stated this at a one day stakeholders’ engagement meeting held in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, also highlighted Plateau State’s rich agricultural resources and the need to build upon existing security successes to promote peaceful coexistence.

The GOC noted that the engagement is aimed to promote a secure and successful 2025 farming season by bringing together diverse perspectives from within the community.

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State, represented Istifanus Mwansat, pledged continued support for enhancing OPSH’s operational effectiveness in the State.

He urged traditional rulers and leaders to set examples of peaceful conduct for their communities to emulate.

Julie Sanda, Director-General of the Plateau Peace Building Agency, commended the initiative’s grassroots focus and urged attendees to prevent criminals from finding refuge within their communities.

Da Lawrence Amadam Aizate, the Saf Kulere and Acting President of the Bokkos Traditional Council, praised OPSH and other security agencies for maintaining relative peace in the area.

BusinessDay reports that the engagement which saw participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious figures, youth and women leaders is expected to further strengthen the operational area’s security, paving the way for a secure farming season for all.

BusinessDay also recall that the OPSH has previously engaged in similar initiatives, which have yielded significant results, including a reduction in farmer-herder clashes and a peaceful harvest and yuletide season.

