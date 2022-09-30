Oyo earmarks 255 roads for rehabilitation, repairs

Oyo State Government has begun the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME) on about 255 roads across the state within the 33 local government areas of the state for rehabilitation.

To this end, the state government has approved a sum of N750 million for the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) to ensure zero potholes on the Roads across the state. Ogunlade Busoye Soladoye, the chairman, disclosed on Friday while on inspection of some of the roads earmarked for rehabilitation across the state.

He said that the roads are grouped into three zones, namely: Ibadan, Oyo/Ogbomoso/ Iseyin and Ibarapa/Oke-Ogun zones.

He further said that the eleven local government areas in Ibadan have been covered, while the remaining two zones are still being worked on.

He stressed that on assumption of duty, he made an extensive inspection of roads across the state, to ensure that rehabilitation of deplorable roads commence speedily.

He urged the people of Oyo State to desist from dumping refuse on drainage which may block waterways and result to water spillover, causing destruction of roads.

Some of the roads rehabilitated in Ibadan city include: Dugbe to Mokola roads; Femi Johnson Junction along Oke-Ado road; Molete – Fire Station- Challenge Road; Adeoyo Hospital Junction,( Ring Road) ; ANCE Roundabout, Dugbe and Railway Frontage, Dugbe, Ibadan.