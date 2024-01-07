Oyo distributes reflective jackets to motorbike riders

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, at the weekend, flagged off the distribution of 15,000 free reflective jackets to commercial motorcycle riders in Oyo State, as part of measures to ensure the safety of the people.

Represented by Musibau Babatunde, his commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, the governor said the exercise was also to ensure the security of lives and properties as one of the strategic pillars in the roadmap for sustainable development 2023-2027.

He said it was also to separate authentic motorbike riders from miscreants who parade as motorcycle operators but engage in criminality.

According to the governor, the reflective jackets have a unique identifier and a barcode, adding that each commercial motorcycle rider has been registered with the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency.

He said that the first phase of the distribution would be closely monitored and evaluated to know the level of adherence, stressing that non-compliance to wearing the reflective jackets attracts sanctions.

He said: “If you recollect, one of the strategic pillars of the current administration is the security of lives and property of the citizens of the state. Some time ago, we brought up the programme of residents’ registration exercise in the state, which encompasses all the citizens of the state.

“So, to further actualise the process, the government is also bringing up another initiative towards securing the lives and properties of the citizens of Oyo State by distributing reflective jackets to all commercial motorcycle riders in Oyo State.

“15,000 of the jackets have been given free of charge so that we can be able to monitor the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the state. Anyone who does not put on this jacket is not a registered Okada rider and should be challenged, and the security agencies should take cognizance of this initiative. Also, to enhance the rule of law, we don’t want Okada to be riding against traffic laws.

“There is a unique identifier and a barcode for these jackets and also health insurance. As soon as you scan it, it will give you the identity of the particular rider,” the governor said.