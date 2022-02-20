Oyetola wins Osun APC guber primary

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been declared the winner of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Saturday.

Announcing the result Sunday, Chairman of the governorship primary committee and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said Oyetola won the election, having garnered 222,169, against 12,921 that his closest challenger, Moshood Adeoti polled.

Abdulrazaq also announced that the third contender, Lasun Yusuf, a former deputy speaker of the state, got 460 and placed third.

According to him, a total of 408,697, voters registered to vote, while 247, 207, were accredited to vote. The total vote cast and valid votes were 235,550.

Abdulrazaq said Oyetola won in all the 30 local government areas in the state.

In his remarks, Osun APC chairman, Gboyega Famoodun, commended the diligence of the committee, security agencies and others that worked for the success of the exercise.

As earlier reported, Oyetola defeated Adeoti, a former secretary to the state government, at the ward of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

However, the Rasaq Salinsile-led faction of the party to which the minister belongs rejected the result. The faction claimed that the exercise was fraught with irregularities.

Adeoti, a former chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria before it merged with the APC, is the anointed candidate of Aregbesola for the party’s governorship ticket.

Oyetola, was the chief of staff to Aregbesola when the latter served as governor of the state for eight years.

In Aregbesola’s Ifofin Ward 8, Ilesa East Local Government, Adeoti got 146 votes while Oyetola polled 309 votes. Lasun Yusuf also lost in his Ward 5, Ilobu getting 10 votes, as Oyetola polled 323 while Adeoti got 62 votes.

Also, in his Iragbaji Ward 1, Saint Peters Primary School, Iragbiji, Oyetola got 1,612 votes, while Adeoti and Yusuf got no vote.