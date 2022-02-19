Aregbesola loses ward to Oyetola as gov wins ward in Osun APC guber primary

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of Interior, on Saturday lost his Ward 8, Ifofin, Ilesha East to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the primary election of the All Progressives Congress(APC) held across 30 local government areas of the state.

Aregbesola, who is now, a political arch enemy of Governor Oyetola, according to Saheed Adegoke, one of his strong loyalists at Ward 8, Ifofin, Ilesha East, was absent and did not vote during the primary poll exercise.

Adegoke, who spoke with some journalists, including BusinessDay, said, “He (Aregbesola) told us that he had an assignment from the President.”

He added that the anointed aspirant of former Governor Aregbesola, Moshood Adeoti, who was the Secretary to the Osun State Government during Aregbesola’s tenure as governor in Osun, garnered 146 votes while Governor Oyetola polled 309.

BusinessDay reports that Governor Gboyega Oyetola won his Ward at Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

While announcing the results at St. Peters Primary School, ward 001, Iragbiji, Samson Oyebade, the APC primary electoral officer, said that Oyetola polled 1,612 votes to beat other two aspirants, Moshood Adeoti and Lasun Yusuf, former Deputy Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, who scored no vote.

Oyebade stated that 2,053 party members were accredited for the exercise and 1,612 party members cast their votes for the governor, while 441 didn’t vote.

Speaking after he cast his ballot at his Iragbiji ward, Governor Oyetola noted that the exercise was a family affair as he urged party members to brace up for the challenges ahead.

He said, “I want my fellow aspirants to see this exercise as a family affair and not a battle field. Because God is always in control, there is no violence in the state, although violence is not expected.

“I do not know why the agents of other aspirants are not here but we should all brace up for the challenges ahead and create opportunity for reconciliation.

“I thank God that we were able to do it peacefully. All the members of the party have the opportunity to decide who will carry the flag of the party.

“I want to appeal to all our people all over the state to please maintain peace. This election process should not be a battle field. It should not be a do-or-die affair. There should be no violence.

“Let everybody have the opportunity of participating in his choice of who should be the candidate of our party.

I think that is the process and I think it has gone very well, contrary to the speculation.”

Meanwhile, Bola Oyebamiji, Osun State Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, has commended the large turnout of APC members in Ikire for Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress.

He said APC members had trooped out in large numbers to show appreciation to Governor Gboyega Oyetola for executing life-changing projects in the area.

He spoke at AUD Atile, Ward 9, Unit 3, Ikire in Irewole Local Government Area the Accreditation in ongoing primary Election of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Oyebamiji, who appreciated the security arrangement for the poll, also lauded the comportment of the party members during the primary.