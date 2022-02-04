APC remains the party to beat in Osun – Oyetola

Ahead of the July 16 Osun State Governorship election, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the party to beat at the polls.

Oyetola who is seeking a second term in office made this declaration while addressing journalists after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the APC ticket at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He dismissed as empty the threats by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over the State, saying they do not have the political will to do what APC is doing in the state.

“The works, infrastructure that we have done is there for everyone to see. We have also received so many ratings from the people who are to decide in terms of what we have been able to do, Oyetola said.

Amongst other infrastructure put in place, the Osun governor said his administration was constructing a dry port where freighters can transport their containers, adding that project when completed will also help in decongesting the Apapa Port in Lagos.

“In terms of welfare, we have been paying the salaries and pensions of the people on a monthly basis since the inception of this administration. We have actually supported our people in the areas of agriculture and health schemes for the less privileged and vulnerable taking care of the vulnerable using the social register.

“In the area of health, we have revitalized not less than 320 primary health care centres spread across the state. The intention is to ensure that our people have access to health care by having at least a health care centre per ward. In addition, we tried to ensure that we fixed all of the general hospitals in the state. We set up the health insurance scheme to take care of the vulnerable.

“In the area of infrastructure, we have fixed quite a number of roads. There are so many that I can’t mention them but sometimes the roads have been deplorable for thirty years. We ensured we have motorable roads across the state.

“In the area of economy, we have actually done so well by diversifying our economy in the areas of agriculture and tourism. In the area of agriculture, we supported farmers with seedlings, stems and loans. We also supported poultry farming through agro-poultry, where we supported young farming.

“With my modest achievements, I have earned the award for the best governor of the year from; BusinessDay, Champion, and Blueprint Newspapers. Recently for the most outstanding leader in governance and citizens welfare from AIT and the Nigerian NewsDirect gave me the award as the outstanding man of the year,”Oyetola said.