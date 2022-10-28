Oyetola, Makinde 91km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road

Governors Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, flagged off the reconstruction of the 91km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road.

The governments of Osun and Oyo jointly awarded the reconstruction of the road to put an end to the untold hardship faced by motorists and other road users.

The road project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The road which is of immense economic importance to both states links Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and Osogbo, the Osun State capital via different towns and villages, including the ancient town of Iwo. It runs from the rotary intersections, connecting the Lagos-Ibadan on Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo and Ibadan-Oyo highways. The road was inherited by the two states at the creation of Osun from the old Oyo State in 1991.

The Osogbo-Iwo section had hitherto been in a bad state, leading to a loss of man-hours and constituting huge socio-economic drawbacks to both states, especially given its status as the shortest route to Ibadan.

Many observers have lauded the decision of the two governors to jointly fix the road, notwithstanding their political differences, describing it as an encouraging development and a clear resolve to separate politics from governance and development.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said his administration considered the road project of utmost importance, noting that the award of the reconstruction of the road further demonstrates his government’s commitment to the infrastructural development of the state and the wellbeing of the citizenry. He added that the flag-off of the road project represents another fulfillment of his electioneering promise to the citizens of Osun, particularly Iwo people.

Oyetola disclosed that the road contract was awarded through the e-procurement process as contractors who had shown the capacity to deliver within specifications were allowed to bid for the contract.

According to him, the award of the Osun section of the road contract, measuring about 55km was done through a transparent bidding process which saw Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, having polled the highest number of points, awarded the contract at N11,309,932,939.00.

He stated further that the reconstruction of the Osun section of the road will be completed within 18 months as it is equally expected to be executed under two main segments.

“The first segment, the dualisation of Osogbo (Dele Yes Sir Roundabout) to Sawmill, (Ido Osun) has a total length of about 2.8km, 7.3m width carriageway on either side of the road separated by 2.0m width median, 1.0m width hard shoulders on either side of the carriageways, and 1.5m width walkway on either side of the road, furnished with solar powered street lighting.

“The Dele Yes Sir Roundabout and the islands shall be adorned with a spectacular landscape that will bring out the beauty of Osogbo as the capital city of Osun and the home of culture.

“The second segment which shall begin from the Sawmill (Ido Osun) and end at the Oyo State boundary, with a total length of 52.6km, shall be of single carriageway with a width of 7.3m and 1.5m width hard shoulder. This leg of the road shall also make provision for adequate hydraulic structures with a thorough treatment of the problematic sections by the provision of filter bed, removal of unsuitable materials, and improvement of the vertical alignment of the road.

Governor Makinde of Oyo described the project as a revolution aimed at strengthening the bond of unity and cohesion between Oyo and Osun states. Makinde said that N12.5 billion would be expended to reconstruct the section of the road belonging to the state, saying that with what Osun will spend, the two states would spend a total of N24 billion on the project.

“Today, I am here to say a single word. This is a revolution that is happening in South-West Nigeria as it is yet another time history is made. I believe strongly that what we are witnessing today is actually a revolution.