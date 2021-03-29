Oxford, Cambridge alumni launches fresh initiatives to beat pandemic blows

In order to curtail the effects of COVID 19 on its operations, Oxford and Cambridge Club of Nigeria is launching bold ideas that will drive sustainability and efficiency across every aspect of the club’s operations in 2021.

Addressing stakeholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the president of the club, Lanre Fatimilehin admitted 2020 was a challenging year, however, there will be need for courageous initiatives going forward.

“2020 was an unprecedented year for the world and indeed the Club. The effect of the global pandemic has been devastating and we have all felt its impact in terms of human toll and economic impact,” Fatimilehin said at the AGM.

He admitted that while the membership base is strong and growing, engagement by the membership has been low; “this was not helped by the pandemic in 2020.”

“Therefore, this coming year, we plan to use virtual platforms to execute some of our traditional events and increase participation in Club activities by members,” Fatimilehin said.

Concerning subscription, the club recorded N1.04 million in 2020 which was a 15.6 percent decline compared to N1.23 million recorded in 2019, which was a far cry from the record set in 2016 when N2.4 million was recorded.

“We have observed a pattern where subscriptions increase when there are more events and activity; therefore, we will be working hard to increase the level of activity and as a result, subscriptions, this year,” Fatimilehin explained.

He noted that despite the challenging business environment, which has now been complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the club will remain strategic in its approach to sustaining operations to revert sustainable growth.

“We were unable to hold our May Ball and other physical activities. We did not take advantage of virtual platforms for activities in 2020 and that is something that we are seeking to rectify in 2021,” Fatimilehin said.

The club major events program for 2021 includes the Boat Race scheduled for 4th April 2021, the Oxbridge Debate scheduled for April 2021, Abuja Networking Event scheduled for May 2021, May Ball scheduled for June 2021, Freshers’ Event scheduled for August 2021, Lagos Cocktails scheduled for September 2021 and Garden Party scheduled for December 2021.

“There are likely to be limits on attendance for some of these events to enable COVID-19 protocols to be observed. In addition, we are in the process of redeveloping the Business Forum series which will allow experts in various fields within the Club share their expertise; this will also extend to public policy,” the president of the club said.

Despite the economic challenges of 2021, the president admitted, “we have received N1.5 million in sponsorship commitments to date; we hope to receive more, as this will have a positive impact on the events we can stage.”

The club also bid farewell to some of its distinguished alumni such as Kole Abayomi, the former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School; Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria and Bolu Akin-Olugbade, who lived exemplary lives and contributed meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.

Over 30 years ago the Club was established by a group of prominent Nigerians who attended either of the two Universities and wished to create a forum to encourage social, economic and intellectual debates in Nigeria.