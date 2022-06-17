Overland Airways disembarks passengers on engine scare, AIB to investigate

Passengers onboard Overland Airways flight from Ilorin to Lagos on Wednesday disembarked after the aircraft experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines.

The incident occurred in the approach phase of the flight and the crew implemented standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

In a statement by Overland, it disclosed that on board the aircraft were 33 passengers who disembarked after the aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right.

According to the airline, “No passenger was hurt in any way.”

Meanwhile, the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria, (AIB-N) said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

“Our investigators were dispatched to conduct an investigation into the occurrence. The investigation is ongoing.

“The incident involved Overland Airways aircraft ATR42, Registration Marks 5N-BRQ on flight OLA1188 from ILORIN to LAGOS. Runway 18R, Murtala Muhammad International Airport around 18:40 on 15 June, 2022,” the AIB stated.